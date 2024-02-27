Fernbridge Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period. BILL comprises approximately 2.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of BILL worth $28,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. 697,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,587. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19, a PEG ratio of 178.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

