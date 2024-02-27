Fernbridge Capital Management LP Takes $18.06 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,000. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $175.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,759. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,898.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $362,584.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

