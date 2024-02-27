Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

