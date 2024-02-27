Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.660-4.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.940-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,827. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

