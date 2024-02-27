Fiera Capital (FSZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.57.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

