First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 3.1% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $17.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,586.46. 21,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,133. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,595.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,412.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

