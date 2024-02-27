First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of FBAK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47. First National Bank Alaska has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

