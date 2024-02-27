First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First National has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First National to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.56. First National has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. First National had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First National will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First National during the third quarter worth about $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in First National during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in First National during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

