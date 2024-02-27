First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of FREVS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

