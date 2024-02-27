First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.