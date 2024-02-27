First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 207,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

