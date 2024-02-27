First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.31

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 3720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

