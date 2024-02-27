First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.31

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 3720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
