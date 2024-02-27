Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FVRR

Fiverr International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $880.12 million, a P/E ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.