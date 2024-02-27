Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.79 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Flare has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $105.01 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,662,364,596 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,662,364,596.6159 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.05070255 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $115,215,155.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

