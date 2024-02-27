Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,327,000 after purchasing an additional 298,386 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

