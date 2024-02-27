Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %
Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.