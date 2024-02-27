Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

