FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.

FNCB Bancorp Price Performance

FNCB stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Featured Stories

