Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Forrester Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.01 million, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

