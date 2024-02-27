Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $60.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOXF. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

FOXF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 12.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Fox Factory by 17.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

