FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.45.

FOX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

