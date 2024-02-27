Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.92 and last traded at $106.92. Approximately 86,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 605,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Freshpet Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

