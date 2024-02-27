Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $20.00. Freshworks shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 509,089 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

