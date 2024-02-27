Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

FRD stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

