Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Frontier Group worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ULCC stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.