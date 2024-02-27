FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after acquiring an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

