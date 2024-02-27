FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $255.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.8 %

FCN opened at $219.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.87. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,396,000 after acquiring an additional 242,148 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

