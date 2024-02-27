FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $255.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.8 %
FCN opened at $219.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.87. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
