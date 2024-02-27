Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $49,047.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $672,105 in the last ninety days. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.