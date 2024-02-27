Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,294,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,661,456 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

