Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 4.2% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.68. 43,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $471.76. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $5,601,602 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile



Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

