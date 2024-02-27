GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

