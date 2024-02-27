General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 1,592,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,999,531. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

