Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

