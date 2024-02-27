Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.75.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $67.82.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 381,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

