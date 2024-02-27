Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $31,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.35. 399,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.