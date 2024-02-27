Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 614.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

