Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

