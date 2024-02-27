Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,731 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. 2,310,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,645,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

