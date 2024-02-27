Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

GIC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 6,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,881. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 116.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

