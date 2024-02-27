Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $133.32 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.