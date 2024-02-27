Gogo (GOGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after acquiring an additional 765,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 178,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

