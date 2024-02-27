Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the previous session’s volume of 127 shares.The stock last traded at $43.98 and had previously closed at $43.93.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

