Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 65,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

