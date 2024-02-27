Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $132,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

