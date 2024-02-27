Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 290.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -246.2%.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 411,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,945. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 106,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTN

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.