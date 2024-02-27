Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
