Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 41.6% in the third quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 470.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

