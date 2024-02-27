Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. Griffon has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

