Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Grosvenor Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,734.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000. Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 137,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

