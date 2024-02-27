Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 78,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,784. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $48.74.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

