Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.49

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$113.49 and last traded at C$113.26, with a volume of 4977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.09.

In related news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

