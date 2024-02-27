HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

HCP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

HashiCorp Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,938 shares of company stock worth $19,034,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

